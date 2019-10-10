Job vacancies at an all-time high in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor released the 2019 Kansas Job Vacancy Survey for 2019 on Monday, which shows that there are currently 56,000 job vacancies in Kansas.

This is the highest it’s been since the beginning of the survey in 2004.

However, this may not be an entirely bad thing. The rise in job vacancies is due to the success of the economy, according to Rosemary Walker, professor of economics for Washburn University.

“Right now we’re having a really good economy and that’s why this is happening,” Walker said. “It’s happening all over the United States.”

With the economy succeeding, employers are needing to hire more workers, and there are not enough people in the state to fill those positions.

“Kansas employers are having difficulties filling their vacant positions due to the low number of unemployed people and issues finding workers with the necessary skills or experience,” said Mason Jackson, Special Projects Unit Supervisor for the Labor Market Information Services.

This could mean that wages begin increasing, according to Walker, due to the demand for jobs.

The industries with the most job vacancies are currently nursing, food services, and retail sales, according to the Kansas Department of Labor.