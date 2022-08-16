TOPEKA (KSNT) – Representative Steven Johnson is declaring victory in the race for the Republican nomination in the Kansas State Treasurer race.

Johnson took to social media on Aug. 16 to claim victory over his opponent, Senator Caryn Tyson. He tells 27 News his announcement is based on total certified votes. With all of the votes counted, and with Johnson still holding a slight lead over Tyson, he has named himself the winner.

“We are sharing the news that has been posted of the certification of all counties in the election,” Johnson said. “We are and moving forward to the general election.”

The race for the Republican nomination for State Treasurer is close. Johnson currently has a total of 219,426 votes while Tyson has 218,951. Six counties are beginning their recounts in this race.

The close margins prompted Tyson to call for a recount on Aug. 12. Her original request was for 55 counties in Kansas to go through a hand recount. However, that request was scaled back on Aug. 15 to just six counties.

For Johnson, the only thing he says he’s concerned with now is getting ready for the upcoming Kansas General Election on Nov. 8. If he’s certified as the winner, he’ll face off against Democratic State Treasurer Lynn Rogers.

“We want to make sure no grass grows under our feet and make sure we’re ready for November,” Johnson said.

27 News reached out to Tyson for comment but has yet to receive a response.