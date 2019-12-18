Justice Luckert takes over as Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new leader on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Justice Maria Luckert took over as Chief Justice on Tuesday. Lawton Nuss handed over the gavel to Luckert before retiring.

Luckert became the new Chief since she is the longest serving Justice on the court. She was appointed by Governor Bill Graves in 2003.

Luckert said even though some might try to politicize the court, they must stay impartial.

“Stay true to the rule of law and stay true to the principles that we must follow and at times that does result in an unpopular opinion but our job is not to take a popularity poll, our job is to follow the law, and enforce our constitution,” said Chief Justice Luckert.

Because of the retirements, the court currently has five of the possible seven Justices on it.