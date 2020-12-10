Kansans react to latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Federal officials said more needs to be done in Kansas to get a hold of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report was obtained by ABC News.

It said that cases have stabilized, but there are still areas for improvement.

Officials advise that restaurants should operate at 25% or less capacity, and that bars should have strict hour restrictions or close.

“I don’t think it’s fair to target one industry over any other,” said Katie Turner, General Manager of The Celtic Fox Irish Pub in Topeka. “That’s probably where our biggest frustration is, why is a bar more COVID-spreading than a restaurant, or than a Walmart, or Kohl’s.”

Currently Shawnee County has a 50% capacity limit, and restaurants and bars must close at 9 p.m.

Orders like these vary in communities across the state. Turner said it would be tough if restrictions get tighter.

“It’s really kind of handicapping businesses in trying to take care of their employees, and provide jobs, and provide work, and also pay their bills, so there’s got to be a happy medium somewhere,” Turner said.

The report also points out that there isn’t enough testing happening in Kansas, and that there was a reduction in testing compared to the previous week.

It said Kansas needs to be more aggressive with testing to find asymptomatic people responsible for the majority of the spread.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said the state is in the process of increasing the amount of places where people can get a test.

“Just since the fourth of December until tomorrow, we will have brought on 18 new testing sites, we plan to do 15 more next week, and then get up to 55 new sites,” Norman said.

Federal officials also noted the state should target college towns and that there should be weekly testing of students when they return to campus in the spring semester.