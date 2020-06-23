Kansas 13th in the nation for census responses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas is currently 13th in the nation for having the most 2020 Census responses. But during ‘Call for the Count’ week with the U.S. Census Bureau, the goal is to get Kansas back into the top 10.

“We’ve fallen out of the top 10 in the last few weeks,” said Emily Kelley, Partnership Coordinator with the U.S. Census Bureau. “Let’s get back in the top 10 where Kansas obviously belongs.”

The week of June 22, 2020, is ‘Call for the Count’ week in Kansas. The government is encouraging people to fill our their 2020 census form, but also to tell at least five others to fill out their forms. Virtual games, town halls and social media campaigns are also happening all week.

On Thursday, June 25th and Sunday, June 28th on Facebook Live an online version of “Censoteria”, a Census-themed version of the popular Mexican board game, will take place. Participants will be able to win prizes and there will also be a surprise appearance from a famous Kansas athlete.

Filling out the census form takes minutes, but it has a big impact on how much money the state receives. The 2010 census numbers determined how much federal funding Kansas got for coronavirus supplies and assistance.

“It’s of vital importance that we count everybody who’s here to help prepare us for the next COVID-19 or the next whatever challenge we may face as a country and as a state,” explained Kelley.

The census also helps draw district lines for elections. The more populous an area, the more representation they need at the state and federal level, and vice versa.

All Kansans should have received information on how to fill out the census. You can return your form via mail or you can fill it out online at 2020census.gov. You can also call 844-330-2020; for other languages find the phone number here.