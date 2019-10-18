Kansas ACT scores higher than national average

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The average ACT score for students in Kansas is higher than the national average, according to the Kansas State Department of Education.

Out of the 25,000 students that graduated last year, 71 percent of them took the ACT. This brought in a cumulative average score of 21.6. The national average of the 55 percent of graduates who take the ACT is 20.8.

“The value of the ACT is it gives students insight into where they are as we think about what we’re doing in Kansas relative to individual plans of study, personalized learning, and those things that give students some control over their future, helps them think about their future,” said Scott Smith, Kansas State Department of Education’s Director of Career, Standards and Assessment Services.

Smith said this is because the language arts and math courses high school students take prepare them well enough to receive a high test score.

Students who have taken three or more math and language arts courses are more likely to hit the ACT score required for college entry compared to students who do not, according to Smith.

There are numerous ACT prep courses available to students, and Smith said this can help reduce the phobia students may have of taking the test.

The state’s results for the 2019 ACT scores will be released Oct. 30 2019. Smith said it is hard to predict how the students do, but there is reason to believe they will do well.