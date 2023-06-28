TOPEKA (KSNT)- Transgender rights activists in Kansas have planned several rallies across the state to protest an anti-trans law going into effect July 1.

The new law, also known as the Women’s Bill of Rights, defines biological sex in areas, like restrooms, locker rooms, prisons, and domestic violence centers.

Transgender rights activists are on high alert, as the bill is just days away from going into effect.

“This is another erasure bill that’s going across the country where there are groups of people trying to erase transgender people, non-binary people, and intersex people,” said Thomas Alonzo, Chair of Equality Kansas. “The enforcement mechanisms that are absent… are they going to make it up along the way? Are they going to come up with something six months down the road?”

Activists and supporters of the bill have clashed over its purpose.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it protects women’s rights. However, it establishes no clear enforcement mechanisms.

Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a formal legal opinion of the law on Monday, stating that birth certificates and driver’s licenses must reflect sex at birth.

“When judges or when administrators look at the law… they’ll know what the language means…but the English language didn’t change,” May Mailman, a representative for Independent Women’s Voice, said during an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau. “Female means female yesterday and female means female tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the law continues to receive backlash from the transgender community.

More than a dozen protests are being planned in major cities, like Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka, and Lawrence. The series of rallies, which will take place July 1 at 11 a.m., are called “Pride Never Ends.”

“So, the idea is that even though it is no longer Pride month…we cannot stop being out there and loud and proud about who we are…,” said Jae Moyer, Engagement Coordinator for Mainstream Coalition. “We don’t like that kind of discrimination against LGBTQ people.”

Moyer said they’re expecting turnout in the hundreds, with the largest crowds expected in Manhattan and Overland Park.