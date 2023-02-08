TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Adjutant General David Weishaar is leaving Governor Laura Kelly’s administration after two years in the position.

The Governor’s office announced the Adjutant General’s retirement, along with Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones’ retirement in a press release Wednesday.

“General Weishaar and Colonel Jones have together helped keep Kansans safe over the past several years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said. “Both have overseen immense operations throughout our entire state during challenging times, and I am grateful for their service and dedication. I wish them the best in their retirements.”

Major General David Weishaar was appointed the Adjutant General of Kansas on April 1, 2020, and has since led the 7,000 soldiers and airmen of the Kansas National Guard. In this role, he also served as the Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor and Director of Emergency Management for the State of Kansas.

“Serving as the Adjutant General for the State of Kansas has been the highlight of my career,” Weishaar said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served the citizens of Kansas and the thousands of soldiers, airmen, and civilians who make up the Adjutant General’s Department. Any success I’ve had over the past 42 years is because of the teams I’ve been privileged to be a part of. They made it fun to come to work, even on the days we had to deal with things that weren’t fun.”

Major General Weishaar will retire on April 1, 2023.

Governor Kelly will appoint Brigadier General Michael Venerdi to become Adjutant General. Vernerdi currently serves as the Chief of Staff – Air to the Adjutant General and as Director of the Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard at the Joint Force Headquarters in Topeka. He previously served as Commander of the 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.