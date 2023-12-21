TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas was asked to pay a ransom for a foreign cyberattack that crippled court systems statewide in October. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly confirmed the details in an interview with Nexstar Kansas Capitol Bureau Chief Rebekah Chung in an interview on Thursday.

“We were asked…,” Gov. Kelly responded, when asked whether the state paid a ransom. “I don’t know that I should say anything about that… just because we’re dealing with these folks and it would probably be best that I stayed mute on that.”

While the Governor could not share whether a ransom was paid, she did say that the state is looking into new ways to beef up its cybersecurity system, following the attack.

Kelly said this includes investing in “new systems” across every state agency.

“We need to work to make sure that we’ve got our firewalls in place, and that we can keep these folks out.” Gov. Kelly said. “And, we have our entire information technology group working very hard with our agencies to ensure that they have the protocols in place to prevent these kinds of things. Or… should someone get through… because they’re clever… what do we do in response, so that we mitigate the damage that is done, or the information that gets released.”

“We are investing a lot in just new systems,” she continued. “A lot of the way that these cybercriminals get in is because you have antiquated systems that just don’t have the more sophisticated firewalls. So, we’re looking at every agency and trying to upgrade…or replace… those antiquated systems… much like the courts had.”

However, the upgraded systems will take money. The Governor said her administration is working closely with legislators to find a solution.

“We need appropriations from legislators, and there is a Joint Committee on Information Technology, and our folks are working very closely with that legislative joint committee on these projects,” Gov. Kelly said.

