Kansas bill to drop concealed carry age to 18 heading to governor’s desk

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal to lower the legal age in Kansas to carry concealed firearms from age 21 to 18 has won final approval in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill on a 30-8 vote Thursday, and the GOP-controlled House passed it hours later on an 80-43 vote.

The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. People as young as 18 already can carry firearms in the open in Kansas. The bill approved by legislators would require 18, 19, and 20-year-olds to obtain a license to carry concealed. Because Kansas is a constitutional carry state, gun owners 21 and older do not have to get a concealed carry permit to do so.