TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Board of Regents Chair Jon Rolph has revealed that he is battling cancer.

Rolph spoke about his diagnosis at a monthly Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday. He shared that he and K-State president Richard Linton are attending board meetings virtually, as they go through treatment. President Richard Linton said he was diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer last month.

Rolph and Linton joined Wednesday’s meeting via Zoom.

“I just want to thank everybody for a lot of notes of concern and encouragement…as you guys know, President Linton and I both got cancer diagnoses within the same 30-day window,” Rolph said. “We’re both relying on great treatment from the folks at KU Med and appreciate that. I’ve only received the most wonderful care there. It certainly highlights the importance of having a regional cancer center, as we’re both being kept alive by the great doctors there.”

Thursday’s meeting closed with board members commending Rolph for his leadership.

“We really appreciate your leadership, especially persevering through Zoom and difficult personal circumstances,” said Vice-Chair Carl Ice. “Our thoughts continue to be with you…”