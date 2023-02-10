Close up of woman hands using multiple devices with broadband router on foreground

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas broadband officials are hitting the road to learn about internet access availability across the state.

Lieutenant Governor David Toland announced Friday that the Office of Broadband Development will launch its “Kansas Broadband Roadshow” in Emporia on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Broadband staff want to hear directly from Kansans about internet access concerns in their area.

According to Toland, the meetings will give the Broadband Office a better understanding of the connectivity landscape to develop a five-year action plan.

“Now more than ever, reliable broadband is necessary to support employment, lifelong learning, access to essential services and strong family relationships. By listening to diverse communities across the state, we will be able to better address the specific challenges different areas face as we work toward Governor Kelly’s goal of getting every Kansan who wants access connected by 2030.” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland

The office will hold events at 25 to 30 locations around the state. Special attention will be paid to groups and communities that historically have been disproportionately impacted by digital inequities. These groups include low-income households, aging populations, people with disabilities or language barriers, racial and ethnic minorities, rural inhabitants, incarcerated individuals and veterans.

“Before funds are allocated for broadband support, states are tasked with creating a strategic, thoughtful approach to using the dollars they will receive to bring broadband to underserved communities. This listening tour will be foundational in the creation and strategic development of a planning document to connect and support all Kansans.” Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development

Plans will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) before funds are dispersed. All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

The listening tours will consist of both onsite and virtual focus groups. Scheduled public engagement sessions as well as additional dates and locations can be found by using this link.

More information about federal broadband efforts is available at AffordableConnectivity.gov and InternetforAll.gov.