Kansas Capitol reopens to visitors, implements changes due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Capitol opened to visitors on Monday for the first time in nearly three months.

Once you walk in the doors at the Capitol, your temperature will be taken, and masks are strongly encouraged.

The summer is a busy time for tourists to visit the Capitol. Though numbers were down on the first day back compared to past years, some people were already exploring the popular spot.

“We’re just spending the day checking out Topeka, something we’ve never ever done,” said Patrick Campbell from Overland Park, who toured the Capitol with his family.

“I think this was just a good day trip for us from Kansas City, and to seek some of the history, Kansas history,” he said.

State officials expect that tourism could have a more local feel this year, like the Campbells’ trip, because some people may not want to fly across the country.

“Locals should definitely. It’s something you can do that’s inexpensive, and is now open again,” Joe Brentano, coordinator at the Capitol Visitor Center, said.

The center has also received inquiries from people outside of the state making sure the Capitol is open if they are going to travel to Topeka.

Visitors won’t be able to go on any guided tours, the gift shop is closed, and people can’t make the trek to the top of the dome yet. But all of that is expected to change as safety precautions are put in place to allow more to happen in the near future.

People can still walk around the Capitol to see the governor’s office, both chambers of the legislature, and the murals, statues, and artifacts throughout the building.

“I think really the value is in what people take away from it there, what they see. An alternative, a safe alternative, it’s something to do this summer,” Brentano said. “Naturally this time of year, we get a lot of travelers and families and young kids that are looking to get out of the heat and do something, so I hope mostly we provide that for visitors and families.”