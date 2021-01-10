Kansas Chamber to focus on economic growth in new year, releases legislative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Chamber released its 2021 legislative agenda Sunday, a plan filled with ideas to strengthen the state’s business community and continue to grow the job market.

“A new year brings excitement and opportunity for our wonderful state to accomplish great things, together, for a better Kansas,” said Alan Cobb, Chamber President and CEO. “The Chamber and its members look forward to working with Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature to determine on how Kansas can deliver better government for less and eliminate the barriers that continue to hold our state back.”

In addition to economic growth, the Chamber has nine policy areas in which they will prioritize.

Here are a few:

Repealing the unlegislated tax increase on families and businesses by decoupling from the 2017 Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (Taxation)

Ensuring transparency in property taxes for home and business owners by supporting a truth in taxation model. (Taxation)

Maintaining a set of clear requirements in the regulatory process that instills confidence for businesses that follow the rules when seeking to do business in the state. (Regulatory affairs)

Promoting coordination of resources and curriculum between K-12 and higher education to ensure the state’s workforce needs and student education are aligned. (Education)

Increasing work-based learning opportunities for high school students by limiting liability for the businesses participating in school sponsored programs. (Education)

Strengthening the state’s weakened legal system by reinstating of caps on non-economic damages. (Legal Reform)



Click here to read more about the Chamber’s 2021 legislative agenda, including the full list of priorities. It also can be found at www.KansasChamber.org/LegislativeAgenda.