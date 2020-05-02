Kansas Chamber to Governor: Don’t go too far

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released her plan to rebuild the state’s economy on Thursday. Now, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce are worried her actions may be too delayed.

Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said he supports the movement, but wish it would broaden the listed businesses allowed to reopen.

“80 people die a day in Kansas of all kinds of different causes, so be cautious on not being too cautious,” Cobb said.

The plan opens up libraries, restaurants, and churches to the public with new restrictions beginning Monday.

However, gyms, hair salons and barbershops should also be included in the list, according to Cobb.

Additionally, the plan allows local government to create further restrictions for businesses if desired.

Cobb said he is worried this could create more difficulties for businesses when it comes to reopening.

The chamber will be monitoring local governments to see if this kind of action is taken, Cobb said.