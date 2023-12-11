TOPEKA (KSNT)- A panel of early childhood leaders in Kansas is calling on state leaders to reduce ‘red tape,’ regarding the childcare system.

Kansas Early Childhood Transition Task Force (ECTTF), established by Governor Laura Kelly through the first executive order of her second term, presented its final report for 2023 on Monday.

Gov. Kelly responded to questions about what she’d be able to get done on her ‘wishlist’ for early childhood education, during next year’s session.

“I don’t see it as a wishlist… I see it as a roadmap and a blueprint for how we can rearrange programs that we’re already providing, but do it in a way that makes it easier for families… [so] there’s more of a one-stop shop for early childhood services rather than this maze that they have to go through now,” Kelly said.

When asked about how she plans to get the recommendations through the Legislature, Kelly said the task force included some pretty substantial legislators, so that they could have input and guide the committee’s work.

The Task Force’s final report draws from a series of public input sessions held across the state this past summer. Task Force members argue that there’s a need to consolidate services to reduce “red tape” and “bureaucratic burdens” on families navigating the system. Currently, four different state agencies are involved in providing early childhood services. The report recommends that Kansas unify its “early childhood care and education services into a single state entity.”

“I’m proud to have guided the Early Childhood Transition Task Force through its work this past year, said Sam Huenergardt, Co-Chair of the ECTTF. “Our final recommendation to consolidate Kansas’ early childhood care and education services into one entity would reduce the burden on children and families attempting to navigate the current system. Thank you to Governor Kelly and the Task Force for their dedication to Kansas families and future generations.”

The Task Force is aimed at examining Kansas’ early childhood system and identifying steps the state can take to address inefficiencies and gaps in service.

Some of the recommendations include the following:

Support public-private partnerships to increase the availability and accessibility of child care providers and establish child care as essential community infrastructure.

Establish an agency under which select programs would be housed, making it easier for

families and providers to navigate services.

families and providers to navigate services. Streamline the licensing process to address barriers and design an efficient process for

providers.

providers. Provide technical assistance and education on business ownership, funding streams, grant

writing, and capacity building to address difficulties providers face with accessing funding

streams such as operational grants.

Other recommendations include collecting and sharing data that could improve the provision and accountability of services and providing greater support for families and businesses looking to access or provide child care.

“It has been a true honor to serve as Co-Chair of the Early Childhood Transition Task Force,” said Cornelia Stevens, Co-Chair of the ECTTF. “The group’s commitment to improving systems and processes that will positively impact Kansas children and families was evident in every discussion. The recommendations provided were well thought out and will result in a more efficient and effective system for Kansas children and families.”

Governor Kelly will take the Task Force’s recommendations under advisement and now determine next steps for beginning the process of unifying Kansas’ early childhood services. The Task Force included representatives from business, government, advocacy, and early childhood sectors, as well as members of the Kansas Legislature. The Hunt Institute provided operational support and policy expertise to the Task Force’s efforts.

A full copy of the Task Force’s final report can be found here.