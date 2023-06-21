TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced their “Chiefs Champions Tour” on Wednesday. The Super Bowl champs plan to make several stops across Kansas, as part of the months long event. That includes a stop at the Statehouse in Topeka on July 17.

The tour will run through September 1, providing fans with the opportunity to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory and get an up-close look at the team’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy, which is set to be the main attraction at every event.

“We are thrilled to announce our Chiefs Champions Tour this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we were not able to celebrate properly with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we have been looking forward to for the past couple of years. We are proud of the team here that helped put together this summer-long trip that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.”

The tour is a mobile brand experience that brings the Chiefs to communities around the club’s six-state “home” region. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Chiefs have hosted a tour that invites members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate one of the club’s Super Bowl victories.

Tour stops are offered in multiple formats. In addition to the trophy, tour stops could include additional assets, such as the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, as well as KC Wolf and more.

According to the team’s press release, the Chiefs Champions Tour unofficially started with trips to the White House on Monday, June 5 and Chiefs Night at Kauffman Stadium with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, June 12. Now, the Lombardi Trophy will begin its official victory lap in the Midwest as part of the Chiefs Champions Tour with its first stop in Omaha, Nebraska, home of the NCAA College World Series.

Fans can check www.chiefs.com/championstour regularly to find official times at each event and to see additional Chiefs Champions Tour stops as they get added.

There are multiple Chiefs Champions Tour packages available, and businesses, special events planners and community leaders are invited to secure their own stop on the Chiefs Champions Tour this summer. Please contact ChampionsTour@chiefs.com to book your spot on the Chiefs Champions Tour.