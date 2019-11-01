‘Kansas Cold Weather Rule’ helps those behind on payments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Cold Weather Rule is now in effect.

The rule allows Kansans with an overdue utility balance to set up a payment plan over 12 months, instead of having their utilities shut off during the winter. The rule also prevents companies from turning off customer’s utilities if the temperature is expected to drop below 35 degrees within the following two days.

The Kansas Corporation Commission recommends reaching out to your utility companies now to set up a payment plan.

​”If you think you’re in danger of disconnection, I would call and set the payment plan up ahead of time before you’re disconnected because if you do wait you could have additional fees,” said Linda Berry, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection with the Kansas Corporation Commission.

To set up a payment plan, call your utility company. The Kansas Cold Weather Rule applies to all utility companies under the Kansas Corporation Commission’s jurisdiction. Click here for a full list.

Berry said to call your utility company if you need assistance, even if they are not under the KCC’s jurisdiction. She said many companies have payment plans available, especially during the winter months.