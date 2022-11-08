TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment to change who has the power to push an elected sheriff out of office has passed.

The amendment on sheriffs, also known as HCR 5022, was approved by a majority of Kansans in the Nov. 8 election.

The amendment will make it so counties won’t be able to eliminate or merge the sheriff’s office with another law enforcement agency, like a police department. Removal of a sheriff will now also require the state attorney general or a public vote to remove them from office.