Kansas Democrats can still vote for Sanders despite campaign suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite Bernie Sanders’ announcement that he was suspending his presidential campaign on Wednesday, he will still be on the ballot for the Kansas Democratic Party’s primary elections.

Sanders, alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard, are all on the party’s primary mail-in ballots, which were sent out on Monday. There is an additional “Uncommitted” option on the ballot.

Whichever candidates receive at least 15% of the votes will be awarded as Kansas delegates, according to Vicki Hiatt, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Hiatt said she is still seeing a strong support for Sanders at this time, and has no concern of voters potentially crossing party lines due to his campaign suspension. Instead, she would be worried about Kansans not voting at all.

“If they feel that strongly about not being able to vote for Bernie, I think that would be the more concerning factor than crossing over and voting for Trump,” Hiatt said.

The party sent out 370,000 ballots for the entirely-by-mail election on Monday, and so far have received over 6,000 back, according to Hiatt.

This comes after the Democratic caucus in 2016, where the party had a voter turnout of less than 10%, Hiatt said.

Now, they are hoping to demonstrate that mail-in ballots are a more efficient and convenient way to reach more people.

For future elections, Hiatt said the party hopes to incorporate more mail-in ballots as a way to do so.

Starting Friday, Kansas Democrats who have not received a ballot can request one online. April 24 is the last day to request a ballot, and they must be mailed in by the party’s primary day on May 2.