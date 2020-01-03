Kansas Democrats preparing for primary elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Democrats are currently suiting up for the upcoming election year by recruiting candidates for U.S. Congress.

They currently have three candidates for Pat Robert’s U.S. Senate seat and are continuing to fill congressional district seats.

“We’ll support all the candidates who are running as much as we can,” said Vicki Hiatt, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party. “If they’re putting forth a good effort then we will certainly provide forums for them to be able to speak and get to see the voters.”

Currently, Kali Barnett is running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat.

The Democrats will continue to protect Sharice Davids‘ 3rd Congressional District seat.

The 2nd and 3rd district seats are not filled, and they are still looking to fill them, Hiatt said.

The three Democratic candidates running for Pat Robert’s U.S. Senate seat are Usha Reddi, Robert Tillman, and Senator Barbara Bollier.

The party will choose its candidates in the primary elections on Aug. 4.