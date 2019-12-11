Kansas Dept. of Agriculture creates website for stressed ag employees

Winter wheat grows under subdued Kansas sunshine in a farm field near Ottawa, Kan., Friday, May 1, 2015. Farmers and other agriculture industry leaders will fan out across the state in early May to examine the extent of damage to winter wheat from drought, disease and winterkill. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture has launched a website for agriculture producers and their families to use as a resource.

The website, Kansas Ag Stress Resources, provides resources for behavioral health, mental health, daily living needs, and financial resources.

“Agriculture is a major industry in our state and we rely on it every day when we eat and clothe ourselves, and I want to be there to help support fellow producers in the state and ensure that they know that their concerns are being heard and that there’s support surrounding them whether they feel it or not,” department Assistant Secretary Kelsey Olson said.

Olson said the industry is, by nature, a stressful environment, and drought and flooding issues and the trade tariff wars have added to that stress this past year.

The website contains a wide variety of resources that can support ag producers in their everyday life or during stressful events, Olson said.

The department began developing the website in July and continued through the fall before launching.