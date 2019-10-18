Kansas Dept. of Labor: 2,500 jobs lost in September mostly due to state universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor released its Labor Market Report for September 2019 on Friday, in which it states that Kansas lost 2,500 jobs in September.

This is mostly due to a 1,600 government job loss, a majority of these jobs being at state universities, according to Department of Labor Senior Labor Economist Tyler Tenbrink.

“We survey anyone that’s on the payroll during the pay period that includes 12th of the month,” Tenbink said. “So, if staff go back before that we’ll count them for August. If they don’t go back until after that week then they’ll be counted on the following survey in September.”

This year, most university staff returned in August; a month earlier than usual. This caused the number of jobs to seem negative in the report, according to Tenbink.

Despite this, the rate of job growth in Kansas is still in line with the rest of the nation, according to Tenbink.