Kansas Dept. of Labor launches extended benefits program for unemployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of Labor announced the launch of the Extended Benefits program on Friday.

It’s for Kansans who have ran out of their regular unemployment insurance benefits as well as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits from the federal government.

Those programs can only be used for a specific amount of time. This extended benefits can add on up to 20 weeks of unemployment benefits.

This comes at an important time because the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that provides $600 a week is ending this weekend.

The department said people that are currently eligible for the program have already been notified via email.

People can apply for the extended benefits here. The department explains how to here.