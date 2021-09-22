Kansas Education Commissioner announces middle schooler died of COVID-19

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson announced Wednesday that a Kansas middle school student has died from Covid-19. The commissioner disclosed the student’s death during a Safer Classrooms Workgroup Zoom meeting.

“I was just informed… that we did have a student, a middle school student, pass away of COVID just in the last maybe day,” Watson said.

This is the first reported death of a child between the ages of 10-17 in the state. Matt Lara, a spokesperson for the state’s department of health told Kansas Capitol Bureau that they’re conducting an investigation into the case.

“KDHE and local public health officials are investigating the report of a recent death in a minor resulting from COVID-19 disease,” Lara said. “KDHE has reached out to the facilities that cared for the minor with a request for medical records. No other information will be released at this time to protect the identity of the decedent and the family.”