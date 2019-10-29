Kansas farmers use new technology to save water, energy

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas farmers across the state are using new technology developed by the Kansas Water Office to save water and energy when producing crops, while also maintaining a profit.

In the four years since starting, 15 Water Technology Farms have begun experimenting with technology to determine the most efficient way to hydrate crops in different areas across the state.

R & E Goering Tech Farm began the experiment one year ago testing three different types of nozzles to see which one works best for its farm in Moundridge, Kansas.

R & E Goering Tech Farm is testing three different types of nozzles that save water and energy.

“The goal is to see if we can put less water on and be just as effective because we’re doing a better job of getting it to the ground, as well as those technologies also take less pressure because the nozzles are close together,” owner Ryan Goering said. “Less pressure means we use less energy to get the same amount of water on.”

The nozzles being tested are designed to avoid wind drift in the field by staying closer to the roots of the crops, which differ from regular nozzles which can reach up to seven feet above ground level.

“We try and tailor it to what the producer wants and what technology they’re interested in,” said Acting Director for Kansas Water Office Earl Lewis. “So what makes it all different is really not what’s different because what we’re wanting to do is try and make sure that what that producer is doing, as far as technology, is something that other folks in their area or their neighborhood, they can also use.”

Due to this being experimental, Goering only had to pay for the pivot that holds the nozzles itself and the rest of the technology was provided by vendors.

Each nozzle Goering uses is designed specifically for the farmers’ wishes and the area to determine what works best, while also saving water and energy.

“The farmers then can try it on working with those technology companies and see again, does it work? Does it make a difference?” Lewis said. “And our goal primarily, especially western Kansas, is reducing water use…So this is a way that we can implement these technologies, reduce water use, how much water we’re taking out of the aquifer, but also…making sure that that producer stays profitable.”

Goering is able to control the technology and view the data it collects from a laptop.

Goering is able to see data collected from the nozzles from his computer, like this image above.

Crop experts will then look at the data from each farm to decide what nozzle works best, and how they can make this more available to other farmers.

Goering used the nozzles this past year to grow corn.

“We can use less water than is often being used to do this,” Goering said. “Which results in energy savings and conservation of what, in our region here, is an overutilized resource. Our water table tends to be declining slightly in this area, so it’s important for the sustainability of this to find a more effective way to use the resource.”

Goering will be planting soybeans next year, and says it will be interesting to see the differences of nozzle effects from one crop to another.