TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8.

Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include:

It is important to note that the Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations will not be a debate. Rather, it will give attendees the opportunity to hear each candidate for Governor talk about current issues facing Kansans.

While Kelly is the only confirmed Gubernatorial candidate for the two debates and the conversation thus far, Schmidt has said that he plans on attending each of the above events.

Laura Kelly cannot run from Kansas voters’ questions. Attorney General Schmidt will, of course, do the two actual one-on-one debates that she agreed to, consistent with the rules of the hosts. He will also participate in the Kansas Chamber candidate forum, which isn’t a debate. Schmidt campaign statement

Kelly confirmed that she would be present for each event in a campaign release sent out on Monday.