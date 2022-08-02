TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years.

Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who built a national profile by advocating tough immigration policies and questioning the integrity of elections. He defeated two lesser-known candidates on Tuesday and overcame many Republicans’ qualms over his losses to Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 governor’s race and to Roger Marshall in the 2020 Senate primary. The Democratic nominee is first-time candidate Chris Mann, who is a former police officer and prosecutor.