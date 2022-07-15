TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The gubernatorial election is months away, but the state primary on Aug. 2 is right around the corner.

Both Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and her Republican opponent, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, have spoken publicly about the “Value them Both” amendment, but neither seems to address the issue as they campaign.

Their silence leaves some Kansans wondering why the candidates aren’t acknowledging the issue while working to appeal to voters.

Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty says both Kelly and Schmidt are simply “playing it safe” until the conclusion of the primary.

“There’s a bit of a fear that one of the candidates might start talking about some things, like the ramifications,” Dr. Beatty says. “That really might tilt this vote. I think they are being pretty cautious about that.”

Dr. Beatty adds the candidates may also avoid the discussion to prevent confusing voters.

“It’s interesting,” he says. “The candidates really want to stay out of it at this point.”

He believes like many Kansans, both candidates are anticipating what will happen after the vote.

“If the vote passes, that means it’s thrown to the legislature,” Dr. Beatty says. The Governor will have a very important role because they would veto or sign anything regarding abortion.”