Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly forgives $5M in COVID-19 hospitality business loans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has forgiven $5 million given to 344 Kansas businesses Tuesday after converting all Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency loans to grants.

The state government started the HIRE funding in March 2020 to provide relief to Kansas hospitality businesses faced with income losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally started as a working capital loan program through NetWork Kansas, and now the funding issued will no longer need to be paid back. Businesses that made repayments will be reimbursed, according to the governor’s office.

“In communities of all sizes, hospitality businesses provide a source of shared space and shared identity,” Kelly said. “This action allows the loan dollars we delivered at the beginning of the pandemic to no longer need to be paid back, helping businesses maintain operations as we work to recover from the challenges brought about by COVID-19.”

