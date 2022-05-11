TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Governor is expected to take up the sports betting bill to sign this week.

“I think some time this week…so stay tuned,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kansas Capitol Bureau asked the governor when she plans to sign the bill at another “historic” bill signing event to cut the state’s food sales tax.

The sports betting bill could be the next one the governor takes up.

“I never say whether I’m going to sign it, until I’ve actually seen it, but I expect that I’m going to get that bill this week,” she clarified.

On April 29, Kansas lawmakers took final action on a plan to legalize sports betting after an overnight session.

The Kansas Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 84 with 21 lawmakers voting in favor and 13 against, after the House signed off on the latest changes to the plan. The bill is now ready to sign this week, according to Governor Laura Kelly, who said she would sign it after signing a bill to phase out the state’s food tax.