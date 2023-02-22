TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is set to sign a severe weather awareness proclamation later this month.

Jane Welch with the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department reports Kelly will sign a proclamation on Feb. 24 designating March 6-10 as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Preparedness Week in the Sunflower State. The signing will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Kelly’s office in the Kansas Statehouse.

“Last year, there were 56 documented tornadoes in Kansas,” Kelly said. “Fortunately, there were no deaths attributed to tornadoes in the state, due in part to our early warning, storm spotter, and emergency preparedness systems. I urge all Kansans to ensure they are prepared in case severe weather comes their way and remain vigilant during the coming months.”

A statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. All are encouraged to practice severe weather sheltering plans at this time, according to Welch. If there is inclement weather on March 7, the drill will be cancelled. To find information on emergency preparedness kits, check out the websites for the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Red Cross.

Severe weather caused widespread damage across Kansas last year. A tornado that hit Manhattan resulted in nearly $5 million in insurance claims while overall storm damage came up to almost $3 billion since 2011, according to the Kansas Insurance Commissioner.