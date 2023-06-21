TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a new secretary for the Kansas Department of Transportation following a slew of leadership vacancies announced last year.

Kelly said on Wednesday, June 21 that Calvin Reed will be the next secretary for KDOT. Reed has occupied the position of acting secretary since November 2022 when former KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz said she would be stepping down from her position alongside Deputy Secretary Burt Morey.

“Calvin Reed has long worked to ensure Kansas families and travelers can travel throughout the state safely and efficiently, making him an obvious choice to lead the agency,” Kelly said. “I welcome his continued service to Kansas and to my administration.”

A press release from the Office of the Governor states that Reed has more than 15 years of experience with KDOT. Previously, he served as bureau chief of the Structures and Geotechnical Services Division in 2019 before moving to director of the Engineering and Design Division. He is a graduate of Kansas State University with a bachelor and master of science in civil engineering.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Kelly to serve as the next Secretary of Transportation,” Reed said. “KDOT has a proud tradition of providing safe and efficient solutions for Kansas citizens and communities. I am excited to lead an agency that continues to deliver on these generational investments for Kansans.”

The press release went on to state that Greg Schieber, the state transportation engineer, will take up the role of acting secretary starting June 25 until Reed is approved by the Kansas Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee. Once Reed receives approval from the committee, he will start his duties as secretary for KDOT and will be up for confirmation from the Kansas Senate next year.