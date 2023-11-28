TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that production of a recently unveiled state license plate is on pause for the foreseeable future.

Kelly’s announcement came in a press release from the Office of the Governor, stating that the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) will halt production of the license plate design revealed to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Moving forward, KDOR will look to receive public opinion before selecting a final design.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit – I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” Kelly said. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

Some Kansans expressed dislike for the new license plate design. Some made the connection that the new plate bears ‘Mizzou colors’, prompting some to air their grievances over the design.

Kansans now have the opportunity to vote for their favorite license plate designs from a list of several different options, according to the Office of the Governor. Some guidelines that need to be followed during this voting process include:

License plate numbers will be seven digits.

Any phrase, motto or slogan must be placed at the bottom of the license plate.

Any graphic must be placed on the right or left side of the license plate number.

Graphics must not resemble letters, numbers, or special characters in a way that would interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

Background design must not interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

The license plate must have a light background behind the license plate number, and the license plate number must be black.

More details on the voting process will be released at a later date.

