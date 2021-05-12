Kansas governor won’t halt federal unemployment benefit payments

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has confirmed Wednesday that she has no intention of ending federal unemployment benefit programs in the state early.

The announcement comes a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will cut off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits to Missourians. The Republican governor hopes cutting off the extra unemployment aid will push people to work.

For now, Kelly will not join Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana or South Carolina in cutting aid.

“While the governor will monitor this situation closely over the coming months, her primary focus remains on continuing her administration’s record-setting efforts recruiting new businesses and jobs to Kansas.” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Office

The governor also encouraged anyone in Kansas looking for a job to visit the state’s job recruitment website for job opportunities and assistance.