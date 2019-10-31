Kansas Governor’s tax council now allowing public comment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform is now allowing the public and organizations to make comments at their next meeting on November 4.

The decision to open the meeting for public comment was made by a working group of Council members that have discussions after every meeting, said Council member and Senator Anthony Hensley.

“We thought it was important that… the general public can have an opportunity to talk about taxes,” Hensley said. “That’s an issue we deal with quite regularly in the Legislature, and so this gives them, the general public, and opportunity to discuss… issues related to tax reform that they’re concerned about.”

Hearing the public’s opinion will help the Council form recommendations for lowering the state taxes to provide to the full Legislature next year, said Hensley.

The Council will likely hear from the public about the high sales tax on food, in which some are paying up to 10% in taxes, corporate income tax from the business community, and local property tax from local government, said Hensley.

The Council is planning to go back to the “three-legged stool” tax structure, which was recommended by Governor Laura Kelly upon her creation of the Council.

This structure, which was created in 1995 by former Republican Governor Bill Graves’ Tax Equity Task Force, creates an equal balance between property, sales, and income tax, said Hensley.

Any members of the public interested in making recommendations to the Council must be added to the agenda by November 4.