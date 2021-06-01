Kansas History Museum ready to open to public for first time since March 2020

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tourists and history buffs looking for a place to go in the state’s capital will soon have an option they haven’t had for a while.

The Kansas History Museum will open for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday, June 2. The museum has been closed since March of last year.

“We’re really excited to be open tomorrow, it has been a long 14 months,” said Mary Madden, director of the museum.

Madden said one thing she thinks will draw people in is the exhibit about the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. The exhibit highlights Kansas’ role and the major players leading the effort.

“It was scheduled to open the week we closed,” Madden said. “So we finished it, it looked great, and nobody saw it.”

Madden said people are craving to get back to in person.

“It just is that physical object or document that when you see it, it just is a connection to the past,” Madden said. “You can look at it online, you can blow it up and analyze it online, but just standing in its presence like John Brown’s pike or his sword. It just is like wow, it’s the real thing.”

The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another tourist destination, the state capitol, isn’t expected to be open to the public until June 14.