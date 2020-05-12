Kansas hits property tax deadline as coronavirus outbreak continues

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday, May 11 is the last chance to pay 2019 property taxes.

It’s one of the biggest tax days for treasurers in local governments across the state. Counties are getting the money that helps fund schools, fire departments and roads.

“Dependent on how much is taken in determines how much goes out to each individual entity,” Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede said.

Gaede also serves as the president of the Kansas County Treasurers Association.

Half of last year’s property taxes are due for people and businesses if they didn’t fully pay in December.

Properties were valued last year before the coronavirus outbreak. It’s still yet to be known how the crisis will impact valuations for this year.

Gaede said she hasn’t seen a decrease in the amount of collections during the crisis.

“About the same as it has been in previous years, I haven’t seen really a fall in the amount of taxes collected on a daily basis at all,” Gaede said.

Gaede said she, along with many treasurers, is willing to help anyone that needs assistance during the challenging time.

“We will take payment plans and help people, and partial payments, say if they can’t pay it in full, if they can just pay a fourth of it, whatever, we’ll take that,” Gaede said of Lyon County. “We’ll do whatever we can to help them out, all they’ve got to do is call us, and we will be more than glad to help them.”

Gaede said anyone in the state struggling to pay should contact their local treasurer.

“Most of them are willing to help as much as they can,” she said.

If someone doesn’t pay their remaining taxes by Tuesday, they will be charged a late fee.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle is calling for the legislature to delay penalties such as late fees because many are facing financial struggles.