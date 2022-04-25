TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Monday, declaring April 25, 2022 as KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day.

The governor was joined by members of the team and KU basketball coach Bill Self during a proclamation signing at the Kansas statehouse.

“It had to be hours of practice, sweat and sacrifice, paving the way for a remarkable season full of games that captivated a nation,” Gov. Kelly said.

The Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their fourth national championship win earlier this month, beating the University of North Carolina, 72-69. The victory excited fans across the state, who joined in parades and homecoming events in honor of the team.

The celebration continued Monday. Self spoke to a large crowd that gathered at the Capitol to meet some of the champions.

“This is a team that will be remembered by all forever, and their legacy has been cemented in maybe the most tradition rich program of all time,” Self said.