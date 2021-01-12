Kansas House Democrats ask for expulsion of representative

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas House Democrats filed a complaint today to the Chief Clerk of the House requesting censure procedures including consideration of expulsion against Representative Aaron Coleman.

“I believe that everyone should be given a second chance, sometimes even a third chance, but Representative Coleman continues to show time and time again that he is unfit to serve in office,” said Minority Leader Tom Sawyer. “We continue to condemn his actions and believe that there is sufficient evidence for the Legislature to begin an investigation into Mr. Coleman’s actions. He is a danger to women. His removal is necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of legislators and Capitol staff. ”

According to House Democrats Coleman has made incendiary comments on social media and acknowledged abusive behavior online toward girls in middle school.

Coleman received attention for a social media post suggesting he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19.