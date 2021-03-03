Kansas House moves forward with bill allowing 18 to 20-year-olds to concealed carry

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bill in the Kansas House is moving forward to allow 18 to 20-year-olds the option to concealed carry.

The proposal came in the form of an amendment attached to a concealed carry license reciprocity bill in the Kansas House on Wednesday.

Currently, 18-year-olds can carry a gun openly but it can’t be concealed. Only people 21 and older can concealed carry. This would allow 18 to 20-year-olds the option to concealed carry too, but it would have to be with a license.

“What this bill proposes to do is allows individuals to go get their concealed carry license, and instead of being forced to open carry and become a target, they’re able to now put their coat jacket on and put it over their firearm and be able to be secure,” said Derby Representative Blake Carpenter.

Representatives voiced support that people, age 18 and up, should be able to carry a gun like a 21-year-old, but that training will help younger people.

“I think that if you’re a law-abiding citizen, and you go get training, and you jump through all the hoops in order to get your license, and you just want to be able to protect yourself and your family, you should have every right to be able to do so,” Carpenter said.

The bill also allows people from other state’s concealed carry licenses to be used in Kansas. That means 18-year-olds from other states could concealed carry in Kansas. Supporters said the change needed to be made to allow Kansans that are 18 years old the same right.

The bill awaits a final vote in the House and if passed, it would head to the Senate.