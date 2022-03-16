TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas House has received a resolution from the Senate that would seek to make the U.S. more energy independent and separate all oil dependence to Russia.

Officially labeled as Senate Concurrent Resolution 1623, this piece of legislation urges the President of the United States to stop importing oil and gas from Russia and restore energy independence in the United States. The resolution passed through the Kansas Senate on March 15, receiving 37 ‘yes’ votes and zero ‘no’ votes.

The resolution goes on to talk about how the world is looking to the U.S. for energy leadership and stability in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine. It further states that, “America must take a stand and immediately stop importing all oil, gas and biofuels from Russia.”

Among other topics of U.S. energy independence, the legislation also urges President Joe Biden to construct new pipelines, such as the Keystone pipeline, and support policies that cement the U.S.’s long-term energy affordability, security, leadership and progress.

The U.S. imports a total of 1.5% of its oil from Russia according to Kansas State professor Gregory Ibendahl who remarked that “it’s not a direct influence” on oil domestic oil prices but has an impact nonetheless. The majority of U.S. foreign oil imports come from Canada at a total of 64%.