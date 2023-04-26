TOPEKA (KSNT)— The Kansas House of Representatives have revived a bill that would have required physicians to tell women that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed.

The House voted 84-40 to override the veto of House Bill 2264 on Wednesday. The proposal would have enacted the “No Patient Left Alone Act” to allow in-person visitation to certain patients at hospitals, adult care homes and hospice facilities and established a patient’s bill of rights.

“Women’s deserve the right to know if they choose to reverse their medical abortions,” said Rep. Bill Clifford, a Republican from Garden City, who carried the bill.

However, Democrats argue that there is “uncertain science behind it.”

“These types of bills are going to drive providers out of our state because it’s state-mandated misinformation,” said Rep. Melissa Oropeza, D-Kansas City.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration to override.