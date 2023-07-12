TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County District Court Judge is set to hold a hearing Wednesday to consider rescinding an order to stop changes being made to transgender people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Teresa Watson is holding the hearing at 11 a.m. to consider rescinding her earlier court order. The proceedings can be watched by clicking here.

This comes after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) and Governor Laura Kelly said they would not be changing their policies for gender markers on birth certificates or driver’s licenses in June. Attorney General Kris Kobach said he would sue over this, prompting a response from Kelly.

The Kansas Legislature passed Senate Bill 180, also known as the Women’s Bill of Rights, on April 4, 2023. The bill defines words like “woman,” “man,” “mother” and “father” based on biological sex. Despite being vetoed by Kelly, the bill would become law on July 1 after majorities in the Kansas House and Senate approved of the bill. Activists condemned the bill as a step back for transgender rights while supporters voiced their approval of it.