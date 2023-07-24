TOPEKA (KSNT) – State and federal law enforcement organizations are meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the implementation of a new task force dedicated to fighting back against fentanyl in Kansas.

Melissa Underwood with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), said in a press release that the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), KBI and other partners are set to come together to give a statement on the new Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT). The JFIT, alongside a new KBI K-9 Unit, will be introduced during this special announcement.

The announcement will be made at 2 p.m. on July 24 at 2011 SW Washburn Ave. at the KBI Forensic Science Center Auditorium. Remarks from each partner in the JFIT will be delivered followed by a demonstration of the K-9 Unit.