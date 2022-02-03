TOPEKA, (KSNT)— An investigation of the arrest of Kansas Representative Susan Lee Carlson, of Clay Center, has been completed, and the case has been sent to city prosecutors.

Gretchen Spiker, a representative for the City of Topeka, told the Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email on Thursday that the case has been referred to the City of Topeka Attorney’s Office for “criminal charging consideration.”

Carlson, 69, was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to maintain a single lane. She was released early Tuesday morning after posting a $1,000 bond.

Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz said officers with the Topeka Police Department stopped Carlson on Jan. 31, around 9 p.m. near S.W. 14th Street and S. Topeka Blvd. According to police, “the investigation and subsequent testing determined that Susan Lee Carlson, 69, of Clay Center, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.”

The Kansas Capitol Bureau reached out to Representative Carlson’s office Thursday, but she has not commented on the incident.

Carlson is not the first lawmaker to be arrested for suspicion of a DUI. She’s the third Kansas lawmaker within a year to be put in handcuffs. Most recently, Representative Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City was arrested for a suspected DUI in November.

Coleman was only charged with two traffic infractions, which include speeding and failure to yield to a police officer. This comes after a number of complaints, including revenge porn, threatening a hit against Governor Laura Kelly, and abusing an ex-girlfriend.

Six lawmakers filed a complaint calling for Coleman’s expulsion after his latest arrest, which opened an investigation into Coleman’s actions.

“We believe that there is reasonable evidence of noncompliance with a previous warning and admonishment from the House Select Investigating Committee that was issued after a longstanding pattern of physically and emotionally abusive harassment, violence, bullying, and stalking was documented. This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.” REPRESENTATIVES JO ELLA HOYE, STEPHANIE BYERS, LINDA FEATHERSTON, CHRISTINA HASWOOD, MARI-LYNN POSKIN, AND LINDSAY VAUGHN

So far, there’s been no hearing scheduled by the House investigative committee.

Senator Gene Suellentrop, a Republican lawmaker from Wichita, is another high-profile lawmaker, whose DUI arrest made national headlines. According to the criminal complaint, Suellentrop was driving drunk in March of 2021 when he went 90 miles per hour fleeing law enforcement the wrong way on highways through Topeka.

In October, Suellentrop pleaded no contest to DUI Class B misdemeanor and reckless driving. However, other charges, like fleeing a police officer, which is a felony, were tossed out.

“I take full responsibility for my actions… and I apologize for those actions. You will not see me in this court or any other court of law,” Suellentrop said during his court appearance.

Suellentrop lost his title as Senate Majority Leader, but avoided being expelled from office, even after being sentenced to 48 hours of jail time.

The decision on whether lawmakers keep their position is up to leadership on how to move forward. This would apply to Representative Carlson’s case as well.

So far, House leadership has not commented on Carlson’s case.