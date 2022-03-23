TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas state Senators are expected to debate late into the night on several bills, including one dealing with Ivermectin use, before leaving for a long weekend.

According to KSNT’s Capitol Bureau, lawmakers may stay as late as very early Thursday morning to finish up debates and take final action on previous bills heard. Some of this legislation includes a controversial bill regarding the use of Ivermectin and other off-label drugs and changing the deadline for advance voting ballots.

