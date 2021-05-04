Kansas lawmakers hoping for debate with newly-advanced medical marijuana legalization bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas House could see a medical marijuana legalization bill for the state on the floor soon.

The bill known as House Substitute for SB158 cleared the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs in a 12 to eight vote, according to KSNT’s Capitol Bureau. After receiving some amendments, it could soon head to the House floor for discussion. The bill previously was voted out of committee but did not receive a full discussion on the floor.

If passed, the bill would allow the license and regulation of the manufacture, transportation and sale of medical marijuana in the state. Watch the House committee’s proceedings on the legalization bill:

View the bill prior to committee amendments, in its entirety, below: