Kansas lawmakers pass ‘bare-bones’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers have settled on how to fund the state during a pandemic. The coronavirus has made the Kansas Legislature speed up its budget process.

On Thursday, Lawmakers passed what they’re calling a bare-bones budget.

The House and Senate scrapped some items they wanted in the budget due to the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

They instead put in $50 million for the governor and $15 million toward emergency management, both to help control the spread of coronavirus.

“Given the times that we’re in, and given the economic fallout that I’m afraid is going to happen as a result of this virus, we decided to do as bare of bones and only do the things we felt we absolutely had to do in this budget so that we’ll have more of a cushion,” said Kansas City Representative Kathy Wolfe Moore, who is the ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee.

If lawmakers are able to return in late April, they could choose to put additional money in other areas in an omnibus budget.

The Legislative Coordinating Council could vote to delay or cancel the rest of the scheduled session if the outbreak is still ongoing.