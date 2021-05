TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Legislature passed a bill Friday that would permanently allow people to take cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order to allow curbside liquor. The legislature extended it through March 2021. The House then overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make it permanent.

It will now head to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk for signature.